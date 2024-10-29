American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,119 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.
GE Vernova Trading Up 2.1 %
GE Vernova stock traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $298.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
