American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,119 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

GE Vernova stock traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $298.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

