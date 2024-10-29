Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Up 55.1% in October

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,220,000 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the September 30th total of 43,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ambev has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

