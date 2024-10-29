Amarin (AMRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AMRN stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.92. Amarin has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.
In other news, CEO Aaron Berg acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $102,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
