Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 6,500 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $666,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $618,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $578,760.00.

Shares of ALTR traded up $8.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.91. 951,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,239. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,232.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.97.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 288.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,357 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,852 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the software’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

