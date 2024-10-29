AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE AWF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. 260,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,385. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
