Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 619 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 54,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 172,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7,778.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.82. 140,020 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

