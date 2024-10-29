Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.47. The stock had a trading volume of 749,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,795. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $270.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.85.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

