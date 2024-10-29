Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Albemarle has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Albemarle has a payout ratio of 77.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Albemarle to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.36.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.30.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

