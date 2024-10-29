Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at BTIG Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Agilysys from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Agilysys

AGYS stock opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a one year low of $73.52 and a one year high of $125.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.56.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,902.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,902.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,734,810. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Agilysys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

