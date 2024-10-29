On October 24, 2024, Acasti Pharma Inc., a Delaware corporation operating under the trading symbol “ACST” on the Nasdaq Stock Market, officially changed its name to Grace Therapeutics, Inc. The name change came into effect on October 28, 2024, following the filing of a certificate of amendment with the Secretary of State of Delaware. This amendment was solely for the purpose of altering the company’s name to Grace Therapeutics, Inc.

In conjunction with the name modification, Grace Therapeutics, Inc.’s Board of Directors also made adjustments to the company’s Bylaws to reflect the new name. This change, effective as of October 28, 2024, did not involve any further modifications to the Bylaws apart from the name update.

As a consequence of the rebranding, the trading symbol for Grace Therapeutics, Inc. has now transitioned from “ACST” to “GRCE” on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Despite the alteration in name and ticker symbol, the rights of the company’s security holders remain unaffected by this transition. The CUSIP number for the company’s common stock will continue to be 00439U104.

Grace Therapeutics, Inc. has ensured that the necessary documentation regarding the name change has been made publicly available. This includes the Certificate of Amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation and the updated Bylaws reflecting the company’s new name. Moreover, a cover page interactive data file has been embedded within the Inline XBRL document for reference.

Signed on behalf of Grace Therapeutics, Inc. on October 28, 2024, by Prashant Kohli, Chief Executive Officer.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

