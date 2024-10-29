abrdn plc Raises Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858,840 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 319,335 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $123,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,493.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,735. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $144.18 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.92 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.90 and a 200-day moving average of $139.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.