abrdn plc Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,395 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $179,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 45,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in Prologis by 1.4% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 38,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.12.

NYSE:PLD opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

