abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,828,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 244,648 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.3% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $735,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

Tesla Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $262.51 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.54. The company has a market cap of $842.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,866 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

