abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $162,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 96,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $252.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $230.65 and a one year high of $328.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total transaction of $414,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,888.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,728,272. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

