abrdn plc Buys 288,772 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,772 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $315,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $183.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.40 and a 200 day moving average of $151.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.38 and a fifty-two week high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

