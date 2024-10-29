abrdn plc Buys 231,900 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,900 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 0.7% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $392,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6 %

NOW opened at $945.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $887.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $798.89. The company has a market capitalization of $194.76 billion, a PE ratio of 147.04, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $558.09 and a 1-year high of $979.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

