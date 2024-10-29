Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 0.5% of Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 17.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 5.1% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Target by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 82,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.87. 339,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,987. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.48 and a 200 day moving average of $151.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.47.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

