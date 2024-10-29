ABCMETA Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $24,352.70 and approximately $64.63 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007103 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,217.82 or 1.00072646 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00006918 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00059086 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000024 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.