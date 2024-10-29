a16z Perennial Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 226,366 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 226,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,154,000. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of a16z Perennial Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,582,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,382,000 after buying an additional 498,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3,083.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 350,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 339,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 463,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 556,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 142,075 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.