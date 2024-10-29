7,543 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.66. 323,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,341. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

