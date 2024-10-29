6,193 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.24 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.00.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

