41,283 Shares in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) Bought by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Enviri by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Enviri during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Stock Up 1.3 %

NVRI opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. Enviri Co. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $813.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

About Enviri

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

