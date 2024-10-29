3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in October

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 157.2 days.
3i Group Stock Performance
TGOPF stock remained flat at $42.00 during trading on Tuesday. 92 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501. 3i Group has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $45.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37.
3i Group Company Profile
