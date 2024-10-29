3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in October

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 157.2 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

TGOPF stock remained flat at $42.00 during trading on Tuesday. 92 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501. 3i Group has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $45.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

