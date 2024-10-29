31,002 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,038,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 198,891 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 58.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 803,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 296,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 349,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 165,389 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

