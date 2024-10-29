2,571 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.11.

NYSE HSY opened at $182.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.67. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $211.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

