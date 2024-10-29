2,440 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Purchased by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 268,685 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $65,041,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,218,000. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 451.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 80,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,465,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 123,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 64,351 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $421.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $248.81 and a one year high of $481.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
