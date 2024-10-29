1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 21.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.8% during the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance

Shares of BCOW remained flat at $10.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.39. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin ( NASDAQ:BCOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 30.63%.

(Get Free Report)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.