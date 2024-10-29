12,179 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,035,594 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,228.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,825,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,901 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $51,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.4 %

HPE opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.