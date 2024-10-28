Zentry (ZENT) Price Tops $0.0166 on Major Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a market capitalization of $96.26 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zentry

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,999,594,707.102713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01646751 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $3,585,603.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

