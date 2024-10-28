Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Invests $562,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 592,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,547,000 after buying an additional 110,551 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after buying an additional 1,519,237 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $128.72. 184,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,533. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.72, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average of $98.61.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 366.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,503 shares of company stock worth $3,511,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

