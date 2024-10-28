Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Invests $311,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.48, for a total transaction of $147,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,084.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 373 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.48, for a total transaction of $147,887.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,084.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,570 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $392.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.10 and its 200 day moving average is $335.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.59 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

