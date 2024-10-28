XRUN (XRUN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $14.86 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $14.86 million and $43,435.02 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,082,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. The Reddit community for XRUN is https://reddit.com/r/xrunworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRUN is medium.com/@xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

