WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJSGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DXJS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,994. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

