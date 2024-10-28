WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of DXJS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,994. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
