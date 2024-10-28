WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USIN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.79. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

