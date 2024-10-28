Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in October

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ WFCF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622. Where Food Comes From has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 million, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 8.42%.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

