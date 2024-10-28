Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.89 and last traded at C$5.92, with a volume of 11700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.91.
Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23. The firm has a market cap of C$102.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.12.
About Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Westport Fuel Systems
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.