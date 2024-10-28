Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Short Interest Update

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Performance
Western Acquisition Ventures stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168. Western Acquisition Ventures has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.
Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile
