Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Short Interest Update

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Performance

Western Acquisition Ventures stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168. Western Acquisition Ventures has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

Get Western Acquisition Ventures alerts:

Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.