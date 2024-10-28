Welch Group LLC Purchases Shares of 452 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $512.22. 112,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,956. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $487.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.44 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $523.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 target price (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,816 shares of company stock worth $25,230,649. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

