Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 845,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WCN stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.86. 281,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,046. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $128.41 and a 12-month high of $187.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

In other Waste Connections news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,272.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,498,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,902,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,103,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,373,000 after purchasing an additional 178,870 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,516,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,926,000 after purchasing an additional 193,787 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,189,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Waste Connections by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,690,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,510,000 after acquiring an additional 71,681 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.56.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

