Washburn Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.2% in the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 31,792 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 362.2% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.6% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.83. 2,841,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,984,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

