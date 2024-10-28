Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $469,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 72,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.38. The stock had a trading volume of 82,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.02 and a 12 month high of $242.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.31.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

