Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $32.93 million and approximately $845,881.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00037358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,320,858 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

