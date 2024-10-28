Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $82.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $663.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,784,857. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Melius Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

