Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Short Interest Update

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the September 30th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vroom Stock Up 1.1 %

VRM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. 10,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,941. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42. Vroom has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($10.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.86 million for the quarter. Vroom had a negative net margin of 54.48% and a negative return on equity of 237.47%.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail.

