Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,900 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the September 30th total of 273,600 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 351,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Insider Activity
In other Volcon news, major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc acquired 40,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $78,277.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 517,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,710.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 270,528 shares of company stock valued at $461,110. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Volcon
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent SEC filing.
Volcon Stock Up 2.3 %
Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.
Volcon Company Profile
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Volcon
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.