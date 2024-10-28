Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,900 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the September 30th total of 273,600 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 351,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Volcon news, major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc acquired 40,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $78,277.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 517,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,710.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 270,528 shares of company stock valued at $461,110. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Volcon

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Volcon Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:VLCN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,507. Volcon has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5,760.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

