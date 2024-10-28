Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.30 and last traded at $126.10. 1,647,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,914,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. UBS Group decreased their target price on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 92.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.07.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

