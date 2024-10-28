Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Short Interest Update

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 39,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VABK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 4,424.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 88.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VABK traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.95. 4,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Virginia National Bankshares has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $214.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

