Vima LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Vima LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Vima LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vima LLC owned 0.83% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

FAAR traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

