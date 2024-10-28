Vima LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Vima LLC trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the period. Vima LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7,274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after buying an additional 331,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,701,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,282,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after purchasing an additional 54,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,234. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $61.52.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.