Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,100 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the September 30th total of 205,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Viemed Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 53.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,781,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 617,009 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.15. 72,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,011. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $355.29 million, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.